Winter Carnival - Spearfish
Jan 18, 2020
Fat tire race, snowshoe tour, cross country ski race, waxing demonstrations and ski lessons. Sponsored by the Black Hills Nordic Ski Club.
The Big Hill Cross-Country Ski Area is located 7 miles southwest of Spearfish on the Tinton Road.
|Location:
|Big Hill Cross Country Ski Area
|Map:
|Spearfish, SD
|Phone:
|605-569-2871
|Website:
|http://https://sites.google.com/view/bhnordicskiclub/home
All Dates:
