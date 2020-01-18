Share |

Winter Carnival - Spearfish

Jan 18, 2020

Fat tire race, snowshoe tour, cross country ski race, waxing demonstrations and ski lessons. Sponsored by the Black Hills Nordic Ski Club.

The Big Hill Cross-Country Ski Area is located 7 miles southwest of Spearfish on the Tinton Road.


Location:   Big Hill Cross Country Ski Area
Map:   Spearfish, SD
Phone:   605-569-2871
Website:   http://https://sites.google.com/view/bhnordicskiclub/home

