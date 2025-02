Winter Farm Show - Watertown

The Watertown Winter Farm Show is a four-day event filled with entertainment and education for all ages. For 78 years, the show has been an outlet for the agricultural community to share new programs, opportunities and ideas. Featured events include a State Crop Show, livestock shows and sales, home and family programs, educational presentations, commercial exhibits and youth Lego contest. For a full list go to www.watertownwinterfarmshow. com or check us out on Facebook – Watertown Winter Farm Show.