Winter Farm Show - Watertown
Feb 12, 2025 - Feb 15, 2025
The Watertown Winter Farm Show is a four-day event filled with entertainment and education for all ages. For 78 years, the show has been an outlet for the agricultural community to share new programs, opportunities and ideas. Featured events include a State Crop Show, livestock shows and sales, home and family programs, educational presentations, commercial exhibits and youth Lego contest. For a full list go to www.watertownwinterfarmshow.
com or check us out on Facebook – Watertown Winter Farm Show.
|Location:
|Codington County Extension Complex
|Map:
|1910 West Kemp Ave., Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-886-5814
All Dates:
Feb 12, 2025 - Feb 15, 2025
The Watertown Winter Farm Show is a four-day event filled with entertainment and education for all ages. For 78 years, the show has been an outlet for the agricultural community to share new programs, opportunities and ideas. Featured events include a State Crop Show, livestock shows and sales, home and family programs, educational presentations, commercial exhibits and youth Lego contest.
Codington County Extension Complex
Codington County Extension Complex 57201 1910 West Kemp Ave., Watertown, SD 57201
