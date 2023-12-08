Share |

Winter Shopping event - Sioux Falls

Dec 8, 2023 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

We are Junkin’ Market Days®, a curated market for small businesses. We host weekend long pop-up markets around the Midwest. The market features unique products such as boutique clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles, gourmet foods, and lots more!! This is a place for shoppers who are serious about shopping & fun!

 

Fee: $5


Location:   W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds
Map:   100 North Lyon Blvd., Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   6059414958
Email:   junkinmarketdays@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.junkinmarketdays.com/

All Dates:
Dec 8, 2023 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Dec 9, 2023 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Come support small business and finish your holiday shopping at the Winter Shopping event.

W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds
W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds 57107 100 North Lyon Blvd., Sioux Falls, SD 57107

