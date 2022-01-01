Winter Wonderland Nature Hike
Jan 1, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Join us for our First Day Winter Wonderland Nature Hike! Stop at the park's entrance booth to get checked in and directions to our self-guided hike. The trail route will have interpretation signs about interesting facts of the Big Sioux River. The hike is 1/2 mile long. Please wear comfortable winter clothing and boots. A valid South Dakota State Park Entrance License is required for all vehicles.
|Location:
|Big Sioux Recreation Area
|Map:
|410 West Park Street, Brandon, SD 57005
|Phone:
|605-594-3824
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/
All Dates:
Jan 1, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.