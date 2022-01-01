Share |

Winter Wonderland Nature Hike

Jan 1, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Join us for our First Day Winter Wonderland Nature Hike! Stop at the park's entrance booth to get checked in and directions to our self-guided hike. The trail route will have interpretation signs about interesting facts of the Big Sioux River. The hike is 1/2 mile long. Please wear comfortable winter clothing and boots. A valid South Dakota State Park Entrance License is required for all vehicles.


Location:   Big Sioux Recreation Area
Map:   410 West Park Street, Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   605-594-3824
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/

All Dates:
Jan 1, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Join us for our First Day Winter Wonderland Nature Hike! Stop at the park's entrance booth to get checked in and directions to our self-guided hike. The trail route will have interpretation signs about interesting facts of the Big Sioux River. The hike is 1/2 mile long. Please wear comfortable winter clothing and boots. A valid South Dakota State Park Entrance License is required for all vehicles.
Big Sioux Recreation Area
Big Sioux Recreation Area 57005 410 West Park Street, Brandon, SD 57005

Search All Events By Day

January (2022)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable