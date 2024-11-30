Winter Wonderland - Watertown

Nov 30, 2024 - Dec 22, 2024

Each year, starting the weekend after Thanksgiving through Christmas Day (WEEKENDS ONLY) from 6:00pm--9:00pm, Stokes-Thomas Lake City Park is OPEN for drive-through viewing of 60+ lighted displays. Location from Watertown: North on Hwy 20, then turn South on S. Lake Drive toward Lake Kampeska and the Entrance to city park and Winter Wonderland. Watertown Optimist club members will greet you. Near the end Santa Claus & sometimes Mrs. Claus will "Ho Ho Ho" and hand out candy canes. The experience is free. As you exit the park, you will see a "free-will" donation bucket. Donations are given back to area youth programs by way of grant applications.