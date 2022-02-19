Share |
Winterfest
Feb 19, 2022 - Feb 20, 2022
Come for the 2 day snow party!
Add some sparkle to your mid winter by joining the locals for their annual snow festival. Winterfest celebrates all things winter on and off the mountain. Jam packed with events and activities for all ages it’ll be more fun than you can handle.
|Location:
|Lead Chamber of Commerce
|Map:
|160 W Main St., Lead SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-3110
|Website:
|https://www.leadmethere.org/
All Dates:
Feb 19, 2022 - Feb 20, 2022
Winterfest
Come for the 2 day snow party! Add some sparkle to your mid winter by joining the locals for their annual snow festival. Winterfest celebrates all things winter on and off the mountain. Jam packed with events and activities for all ages it’ll be more fun than you can handle.
Lead Chamber of Commerce
Lead Chamber of Commerce 57754 160 W Main St., Lead SD 57754
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.