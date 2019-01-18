Share |

Winterfest - Lead

Jan 18, 2019 - Jan 20, 2019

Snowmobile poker run, winter games and music festival.


Location:   Various locations
Map:   Main St, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-1100
Website:   http://leadmethere.org/winterfest-2019/

Festive activities for all ages.

