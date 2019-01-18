Winterfest - Lead
Jan 18, 2019 - Jan 20, 2019
Snowmobile poker run, winter games and music festival.
|Location:
|Various locations
|Map:
|Main St, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-1100
|Website:
|http://leadmethere.org/winterfest-2019/
All Dates:
Jan 18, 2019 - Jan 20, 2019
Festive activities for all ages.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.