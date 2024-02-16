Share |

Winterfest - Lead

Feb 16, 2024 - Feb 18, 2024

Snowmobile poker run, winter games and music festival.

https://www.leadmethere.org/ 


Location:   Lead Chamber of Commerce
Map:   160 W Main St., Lead SD 57754
Phone:   605-580-7393

All Dates:
Feb 16, 2024 - Feb 18, 2024

Snowmobile poker run, winter games and music festival. https://www.leadmethere.org/ 
Lead Chamber of Commerce
Lead Chamber of Commerce 57754 160 W Main St., Lead SD 57754

Search All Events By Day

February (2024)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable