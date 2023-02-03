Winterfest of Wheels

Feb 3, 2023 - Feb 5, 2023

Check out the Unique & Premier Cars, Trucks, & Motorcycles that will be on display as well as great vendors from neon signs, garage art, vehicle parts and don't forget our 'Ditch Your Man' room where there are treats and deals for everyone in the family!!

Winterfest of Wheels (WOW Productions) is a group of car, motorcycle and truck enthusiasts in the Sioux Falls area with a mission to bring unique, premier vehicles to one location for everyone in the area to come and see, and to help a great cause, Cure Kids Cancer. We'll see you at the show!

All profits from Winterfest of Wheels goes to the local Sanford Cure kids cancer. We thank everyone who participates in the event to make this possible. Visit the Sanford site