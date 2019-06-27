Share |

Wizard of Oz-Brookings

Jun 27, 2019 - Jun 30, 2019

When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz.


Location:   Performing Arts Center
Map:   University Blvd, Brookings, SD, 57006
Phone:   605-688-6045

All Dates:
Jun 27, 2019 - Jun 30, 2019

SDSU Prairie Repertory Theatre performance.

Performing Arts Center
Performing Arts Center 57006 University Blvd, Brookings, SD, 57006

Search All Events By Day

June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable