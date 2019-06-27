Wizard of Oz-Brookings
Jun 27, 2019 - Jun 30, 2019
When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz.
|Location:
|Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|University Blvd, Brookings, SD, 57006
|Phone:
|605-688-6045
All Dates:
SDSU Prairie Repertory Theatre performance.
