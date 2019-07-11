Share |

WNAX Tri-State Old Iron Tractor Ride - Yankton

Jul 11, 2019 - Jul 13, 2019

Antique tractor parade and rides through southeastern South Dakota and Nebraska. 

Friday route is in SD - approx. 72 miles, Saturday route is NE - 50-60 miles.

Registration is closed for this year’s ride, but all are welcome at the Friday night parade through downtown Yankton, which starts at 6 pm sharp.


Location:   Paddlewheel Point
Map:   803 E. 4th St., Yankton, SD
Phone:   605-665-7442
Website:   http://wnax.com

All Dates:
Jul 11, 2019 - Jul 13, 2019

Antique tractor parade and rides through southeastern South Dakota and Nebraska.

Paddlewheel Point
Paddlewheel Point 803 E. 4th St., Yankton, SD

Search All Events By Day

July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable