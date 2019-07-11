WNAX Tri-State Old Iron Tractor Ride - Yankton
Jul 11, 2019 - Jul 13, 2019
Antique tractor parade and rides through southeastern South Dakota and Nebraska.
Friday route is in SD - approx. 72 miles, Saturday route is NE - 50-60 miles.
Registration is closed for this year’s ride, but all are welcome at the Friday night parade through downtown Yankton, which starts at 6 pm sharp.
|Location:
|Paddlewheel Point
|Map:
|803 E. 4th St., Yankton, SD
|Phone:
|605-665-7442
|Website:
|http://wnax.com
All Dates:
