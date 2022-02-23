Women of 4G
Feb 25, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Seventy-five years in the future, an all-female crew and their male captain depart on what appears to be a routine mission to Mars, until the captain is murdered and the real mission comes to light.
Fee: $18.00 and $20.00
|Location:
|Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|1601 University Blvd, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-6045
|Email:
|julia.blashack@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/sdstate/479
All Dates:
Feb 23, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Feb 24, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Feb 25, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Feb 26, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Feb 27, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Feb 28, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
4G's science fiction world asks the big questions. . . by Brookings' own Amy Tofte Contains adult language and situations
