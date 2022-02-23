Share |

Women of 4G

Feb 27, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Seventy-five years in the future, an all-female crew and their male captain depart on what appears to be a routine mission to Mars, until the captain is murdered and the real mission comes to light.

 

Fee: $18.00 and $20.00


Location:   Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center
Map:   1601 University Blvd, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
Phone:   605-688-6045
Email:   julia.blashack@sdstate.edu
Website:   https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/sdstate/479

4G's science fiction world asks the big questions. . . by Brookings' own Amy Tofte Contains adult language and situations

Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center
Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center 57007 1601 University Blvd, Brookings, South Dakota 57007

