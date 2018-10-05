Women's Retreat: Find Hope. Find Fellowship. - Yankton

October 5-7, 2018 | For: Catholic Women 21+



Do you feel called to something more, but are not sure to what? The Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery would like to invite you to a free discernment retreat. This retreat will allow you to look at your life up to this point and see where/how God has been acting in your life. You will have the opportunity to join the sisters in prayer. There will also be trained spiritual directors available. You will be able to take part in faith sharing around the weekend scriptures. Invite a friend! Cost: Free Contact: S. Clarice Korger by October 1st for planning purposes; 668-6092 or Email: shmyankton.vocationdirector@gmail.com