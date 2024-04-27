Wylie Thunder Road Opening Weekend - Aberdeen
Apr 27, 2024 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Weather permitting, Thunder Road plans to open for the 2024 season on Saturday, April 27th from 1 pm – 6 pm. Wylie Thunder Road in Aberdeen is packed full of outdoor fun for all ages. Located in Wylie Park this attraction features single and double go-karts, mini-golf, Euro Bungy trampolines, bumper boats, and the Laser Maze Challenge.
As opening day is approaching, check out Thunder Road’s social media and website for updates.
|Location:
|Wylie Thunder Road
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-8541
|Email:
|Aberdeen@Thunderroad.Info
|Website:
|https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/
All Dates:
Wylie Thunder Road Opening Weekend
