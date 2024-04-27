Share |

Wylie Thunder Road Opening Weekend - Aberdeen

Apr 27, 2024 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Weather permitting, Thunder Road plans to open for the 2024 season on Saturday, April 27th from 1 pm – 6 pm. Wylie Thunder Road in Aberdeen is packed full of outdoor fun for all ages. Located in Wylie Park this attraction features single and double go-karts, mini-golf, Euro Bungy trampolines, bumper boats, and the Laser Maze Challenge.

Location:   Wylie Thunder Road
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   (605) 225-8541
Email:   Aberdeen@Thunderroad.Info
Website:   https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/

All Dates:
