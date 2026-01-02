Wynn Speece "Voices of the Prairie" presented by SDSU Journalism professor - Yankton

Feb 6, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Mead Museum February Feed Your Mind

YANKTON, SD - South Dakota State University Journalism professor Rocky Dailey will focus on radio legend Wynn Speece and his "Voices of the Prairie" project at February's Feed Your Mind at the Mead Museum on Friday, February 6th at noon.

From 2022-2024 Dr. Daily released four short films in a documentary series that focuses on people important to the development of broadcasting in South Dakota. One of them was produced about WNAX's Wynn Speece. "The Neighbor Lady" was a trailblazer, beloved by her listeners, and a prestigious Marconi award winner.

Feed Your Minds events are held on the first Friday of each month, and there is a free-will donation to attend. The one-hour event will be held on the second floor of the Mead Building, 82 Mickelson Dr in Yankton, SD.

Fee: $free-will donation