Y Art for the Holidays - Rapid City
Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 7, 2019
Y Art for the Holidays is the perfect event to shop for holiday giving. There will be several artists with lots of hand-crafted treasures. A portion of the proceeds support projects of the YMCA Youth Institute, a program for teens to participate in cultural exchanges and service projects.
|Location:
|Courtyard Cafe, YMCA
|Map:
|815 Kansas City St., Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-431-5870
|Website:
|http://www.rcymca.org
All Dates:
Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 7, 2019 Dec. 6, 5-8 pm, Dec. 7, 9 am - 3 pm
