Y Art for the Holidays - Rapid City

Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 7, 2019

Y Art for the Holidays is the perfect event to shop for holiday giving. There will be several artists with lots of hand-crafted treasures. A portion of the proceeds support projects of the YMCA Youth Institute, a program for teens to participate in cultural exchanges and service projects.


Location:   Courtyard Cafe, YMCA
Map:   815 Kansas City St., Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-431-5870
Website:   http://www.rcymca.org

All Dates:
Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 7, 2019 Dec. 6, 5-8 pm, Dec. 7, 9 am - 3 pm

