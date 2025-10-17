Yankton Haunted History Tours

Oct 17, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Hear the haunting stories of five historic buildings in Yankton, SD. Two nights of Haunted History Tours 6pm-8:30pm each night! A map (emailed to you after purchasing your ticket) will guide you between five historic Yankton sites where a narrator will present the building history and its haunting stories. Non-member tickets are $25 and member tickets are $15 (two discounted tickets limit). Buy your ticket online at www.meadbuilding.org/upcomingevents.

 

 


Location:   Mead Building
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   events@meadbuilding.org
Website:   http://www.meadbuilding.org/upcomingevents

