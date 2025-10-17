Yankton Haunted History Tours
Oct 17, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Hear the haunting stories of five historic buildings in Yankton, SD. Two nights of Haunted History Tours 6pm-8:30pm each night! A map (emailed to you after purchasing your ticket) will guide you between five historic Yankton sites where a narrator will present the building history and its haunting stories. Non-member tickets are $25 and member tickets are $15 (two discounted tickets limit). Buy your ticket online at www.meadbuilding.org/upcomingevents.
|Location:
|Mead Building
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Email:
|events@meadbuilding.org
|Website:
|http://www.meadbuilding.org/upcomingevents
All Dates:
Oct 17, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Oct 18, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.