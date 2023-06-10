Yankton Ribfest

Jun 10, 2023

Yankton's biggest party to kick-off summer is happening on 3rd Street in downtown Yankton. This FREE event is suitable for all ages.

Ribfest is back with a huge lineup of great BBQ, entertainment, food vendors, beer garden and more.

2023's Band Lineup includes:

11am-2pm: Ten Dollar Trio

2pm-5pm: Rock Hardys

5pm-8pm: Buckmiller Schwager Band

8pm-midnight: Wakefield