Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
Yankton Ribfest
Jun 10, 2023
Yankton's biggest party to kick-off summer is happening on 3rd Street in downtown Yankton. This FREE event is suitable for all ages.
Ribfest is back with a huge lineup of great BBQ, entertainment, food vendors, beer garden and more.
2023's Band Lineup includes:
11am-2pm: Ten Dollar Trio
2pm-5pm: Rock Hardys
5pm-8pm: Buckmiller Schwager Band
8pm-midnight: Wakefield
Save the date!
Yankton Ribfest
Yankton's biggest party to kick-off summer is happening on 3rd Street in downtown Yankton. This FREE event is suitable for all ages.
Ribfest is back with a huge lineup of great BBQ, entertainment, food vendors, beer garden and more.
2023's Band Lineup includes:
11am-2pm: Ten Dollar Trio
2pm-5pm: Rock Hardys
5pm-8pm: Buckmiller Schwager Band
8pm-midnight: Wakefield
Save ...
Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
Meridian District - Downtown Yankton 57078 3rd Street Yankton SD 57078
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.