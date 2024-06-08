Share |

Yankton Ribfest

Jun 8, 2024

Free Outdoor Event & Concerts

11am-midnight

June 8th, 2024 located in downtown Yankton, SD.

 

Ribfest will have a designated kids area with lots of activities including face painting, inflatables, & balloon animals.

The Amateur Contest will be held on Walnut Street

7am-5:30pm-Judging at 6:30 pm

 

Band line up:

11am - 2pm: Reinvented Wheels

2pm - 5pm: Rock Hardys

5pm - 8pm: Rewinder

8pm - Urbandale Lane


Location:   Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
Map:   3rd Street Yankton SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-6855
Email:   yanktonribfest@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.yanktonribfest.com/

All Dates:
Jun 8, 2024

Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
Meridian District - Downtown Yankton 57078 3rd Street Yankton SD 57078

