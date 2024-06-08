Yankton Ribfest
Jun 8, 2024
Free Outdoor Event & Concerts
11am-midnight
June 8th, 2024 located in downtown Yankton, SD.
Ribfest will have a designated kids area with lots of activities including face painting, inflatables, & balloon animals.
The Amateur Contest will be held on Walnut Street
7am-5:30pm-Judging at 6:30 pm
Band line up:
11am - 2pm: Reinvented Wheels
2pm - 5pm: Rock Hardys
5pm - 8pm: Rewinder
8pm - Urbandale Lane
|Location:
|Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
|Map:
|3rd Street Yankton SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-6855
|Email:
|yanktonribfest@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.yanktonribfest.com/
All Dates:
