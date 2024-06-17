Yoga at the Ranch with Wildflower Yoga - Sioux Falls
Jun 17, 2024 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Grab a mat and join us at the Ranch for a relaxing evening of yoga. Find more details on Facebook!
Fee: $15
|Location:
|McCrossan Boys Ranch
|Map:
|47135 260th Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57107
|Phone:
|605-339-1203
|Email:
|jacinda.biberdorf@mccrossan.org
|Website:
|https://www.wildfloweryogasd.com/booking-calendar/yoga-at-the-ranch?referral=service_list_widget
All Dates:
Jun 24, 2024 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Yoga at the Ranch is an easy flow, all levels yoga class that is great for beginners and experienced alike.
