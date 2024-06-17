Share |

Yoga at the Ranch with Wildflower Yoga - Sioux Falls

Jun 24, 2024 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Grab a mat and join us at the Ranch for a relaxing evening of yoga. Find more details on Facebook!

 

Fee: $15


Location:   McCrossan Boys Ranch
Map:   47135 260th Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57107
Phone:   605-339-1203
Email:   jacinda.biberdorf@mccrossan.org
Website:   https://www.wildfloweryogasd.com/booking-calendar/yoga-at-the-ranch?referral=service_list_widget

All Dates:
Jun 17, 2024 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jun 24, 2024 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Yoga at the Ranch is an easy flow, all levels yoga class that is great for beginners and experienced alike.

McCrossan Boys Ranch
McCrossan Boys Ranch 47135 47135 260th Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57107

Search All Events By Day

June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable