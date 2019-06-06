Yoga & Wine - Brandon
Jun 6, 2019 6:00 pm
Yoga will be taught by Certified Instructors from Sanford Wellness Center
Wellness Center members 10.00 + tax, non members 18.00 + tax
The cost includes yoga class, glass of wine, and a wine glass to keep
|Location:
|Wilde Prairie Winery
|Map:
|48052 259th Street Brandon, SD 57005
|Phone:
|605-582-6471
|Website:
|http://www.wildeprairiewinery.com/
All Dates:
Jul 12, 2019 6:00 pm
Aug 16, 2019 6:00 pm
Sep 5, 2019 6:00 pm
