Yoga & Wine - Brandon

Jun 6, 2019 6:00 pm

Yoga will be taught by Certified Instructors from Sanford Wellness Center
Wellness Center members 10.00 + tax, non members 18.00 + tax
The cost includes yoga class, glass of wine, and a wine glass to keep


Location:   Wilde Prairie Winery
Map:   48052 259th Street Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   605-582-6471
Website:   http://www.wildeprairiewinery.com/

All Dates:
Jun 6, 2019 6:00 pm
Jul 12, 2019 6:00 pm
Aug 16, 2019 6:00 pm
Sep 5, 2019 6:00 pm

