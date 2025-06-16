Young Inventors Camp: Dream It, Build It, Test It - Deadwood

Jun 17, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Calling all aspiring inventors! In this hands-on camp, students in grades 4–6 will dive into the world of innovation by exploring famous inventors and their game-changing creations. Then, they’ll take on the challenge of designing, building, and testing their own inventions. With collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving, campers will transform everyday materials into something brand new. Days of ‘76 Museum; 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; $50 for members and $55 for non-members. Space is limited and reservations are required. Scholarships are available. Call Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations or questions about the program.

 

Fee: $50 for members, $55 for non-members


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy-Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   tera@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/young-inventors-camp-dream-it-build-it-test-it/

All Dates:
Jun 16, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 17, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 18, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 19, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 20, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Calling all aspiring inventors! In this hands-on camp, students in grades 4–6 will dive into the world of innovation by exploring famous inventors and their game-changing creations. Then, they’ll take on the challenge of designing, building, and testing their own inventions. With collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving, campers will transform everyday materials into something brand ...
Days of '76 Museum
Days of '76 Museum 57732 18 Seventy-Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

June (2025)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable