Young Inventors Camp: Dream It, Build It, Test It - Deadwood
Jun 17, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Calling all aspiring inventors! In this hands-on camp, students in grades 4–6 will dive into the world of innovation by exploring famous inventors and their game-changing creations. Then, they’ll take on the challenge of designing, building, and testing their own inventions. With collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving, campers will transform everyday materials into something brand new. Days of ‘76 Museum; 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; $50 for members and $55 for non-members. Space is limited and reservations are required. Scholarships are available. Call Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations or questions about the program.
Fee: $50 for members, $55 for non-members
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy-Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|tera@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/young-inventors-camp-dream-it-build-it-test-it/
All Dates:
Jun 16, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 17, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 18, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 19, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 20, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
