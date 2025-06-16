Young Inventors Camp: Dream It, Build It, Test It - Deadwood

Jun 19, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Calling all aspiring inventors! In this hands-on camp, students in grades 4–6 will dive into the world of innovation by exploring famous inventors and their game-changing creations. Then, they’ll take on the challenge of designing, building, and testing their own inventions. With collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving, campers will transform everyday materials into something brand new. Days of ‘76 Museum; 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; $50 for members and $55 for non-members. Space is limited and reservations are required. Scholarships are available. Call Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations or questions about the program.

