Zippity Zoo Day - Sioux Falls

Jun 24, 2023 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Zippity Zoo Day, the Zoo’s annual summer children’s carnival is a family-friendly event that includes exciting activities such as inflatable jumpers, face painting, carnival games, Zookeeper talks, musical entertainment and opportunities to get up-close to the Zoo’s animal ambassadors.

Entry is $5 with zoo admission. 


Location:   Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
Map:   805 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-7003
Email:   info@gpzoo.org
Website:   http://www.greatzoo.org

