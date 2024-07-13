Zippity Zoo Day - Sioux Falls
Zippity Zoo Day, the Zoo’s annual summer children’s carnival is a family-friendly event that includes exciting activities such as inflatable jumpers, face painting, carnival games, Zookeeper talks, musical entertainment and opportunities to get up-close to the Zoo’s animal ambassadors.
Entry is $5 with zoo admission.
|Location:
|Great Plains Zoo; Delbridge Museum of Natural History
|Map:
|805 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-7003
|Email:
|info@gpzoo.org
|Website:
|http://www.greatzoo.org
All Dates:
Jul 13, 2024
