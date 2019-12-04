Share |

Zonta Festival of Trees - Spearfish

Dec 4, 2019 - Dec 7, 2019

Decorated trees, senior tea, social, auction and Santa.

Hours are:
Dec. 4, 9 am - 6 pm
Dec. 5, 9 am - 7 pm; senior tea from 2-4 pm
Dec. 6, 9 am - 4 pm; auction and social hour 5:30 pm-
Dec. 7, 9 am - 12 noon, Saturday with Santa


Location:   Park Pavilion
Map:   115 S Canyon St, Spearfish, SD
Phone:   605-645-1809
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/ZontaSpearfish

All Dates:
Dec 4, 2019 - Dec 7, 2019

Decorated trees, senior tea, social, auction and Santa.

Park Pavilion
Park Pavilion 115 S Canyon St, Spearfish, SD

Search All Events By Day

December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable