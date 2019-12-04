Zonta Festival of Trees - Spearfish
Dec 4, 2019 - Dec 7, 2019
Decorated trees, senior tea, social, auction and Santa.
Hours are:
Dec. 4, 9 am - 6 pm
Dec. 5, 9 am - 7 pm; senior tea from 2-4 pm
Dec. 6, 9 am - 4 pm; auction and social hour 5:30 pm-
Dec. 7, 9 am - 12 noon, Saturday with Santa
|Location:
|Park Pavilion
|Map:
|115 S Canyon St, Spearfish, SD
|Phone:
|605-645-1809
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/ZontaSpearfish
