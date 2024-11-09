Zonta Holiday Craft & Vendor Show - Pierre

Nov 9, 2024 - Nov 10, 2024

Start your Holiday shopping at the Zonta Holiday Craft & Vendor Show. Over 100 vendor booths.


Location:   Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center
Map:   920 W Sioux Avenue, PIERRE, SD 57501
Phone:   605-280-1511
Email:   zontapfp@hotmail.com

All Dates:
Nov 9, 2024 - Nov 10, 2024 November 9 9am-5pm; November 10 10am-3pm

Zonta Holiday Craft & Vendor Show

Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center
Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center 57501 920 W Sioux Avenue, PIERRE, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable