Zonta Holiday Craft & Vendor Show - Pierre
Nov 9, 2024 - Nov 10, 2024
Start your Holiday shopping at the Zonta Holiday Craft & Vendor Show. Over 100 vendor booths.
|Location:
|Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center
|Map:
|920 W Sioux Avenue, PIERRE, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-280-1511
|Email:
|zontapfp@hotmail.com
All Dates:
Nov 9, 2024 - Nov 10, 2024 November 9 9am-5pm; November 10 10am-3pm
