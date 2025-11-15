Zonta Holiday Craft & Vendor Show - Pierre
Nov 15, 2025 - Nov 16, 2025
Start your holiday shopping at the annual Zonta Holiday Craft & Vendor Show! There's something for everyone on your list, with over 100 vendors.
|Location:
|Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center
|Map:
|920 W Sioux Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-222-9558
|Email:
|ZontaShowPFP@gmail.com
All Dates:
Nov 15, 2025 - Nov 16, 2025 Saturday, November 15, 9am-5pm; Sunday, November 16, 10am-3pm
Zonta Holiday Craft & Vendor Show
