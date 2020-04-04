Zonta Spring Vendor & Craft Show - Pierre
Apr 4, 2020 - Apr 5, 2020
The Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre is holding its annual Spring Vendor & Craft Show at the Northridge Plaza Mall. The event offers over 50 booths with delicious hand-made foods, artisanal hand-made items and unique products.
|Location:
|Northridge Plaza Mall
|Map:
|1615 N Harrison Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-222-1403
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/ZontaClubOfPierreFortPierre/
All Dates:
Apr 4, 2020 - Apr 5, 2020
Over 50 booths with delicious foods, artisanal hand-made items and unique products.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.