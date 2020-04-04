Share |

Zonta Spring Vendor & Craft Show - Pierre

Apr 4, 2020 - Apr 5, 2020

The Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre is holding its annual Spring Vendor & Craft Show at the Northridge Plaza Mall. The event offers over 50 booths with delicious hand-made foods, artisanal hand-made items and unique products.


Location:   Northridge Plaza Mall
Map:   1615 N Harrison Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-222-1403
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/ZontaClubOfPierreFortPierre/

