Zoo Boo

Sep 26, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Every year, the Great Plains Zoo thrills kids and adults alike with ZooBoo, a Halloween extravaganza! With plenty of spooktacular fun to be had, there's something for everyone.

Visitors will enjoy:

  • Exploration of the entire Great Plains Zoo campus, with free-flowing movement!
  • A trick or treat experience at the Zoo!
  • Hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins!
  • Creepy Carrousel and Spooky Savannah Express Train (Friday night) rides!
  • ‘Sensory Saturday’ exclusively from 9-10 am for those with sensory needs!
  • Animals on exhibit Saturday and Sunday!

ZooBoo Event Dates:

  • Friday, Oct. 22 from 5:30 - 8:30 pm
  • Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
    Sensory Saturday 9:00 am - 10:00 am
  • Sunday, Oct. 24 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location:   Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
Map:   805 S Kiwanis Sioux Falls SD 57105
Phone:   605-367-7003
Website:   https://greatzoo.org/

All Dates:
Sep 25, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sep 26, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Oct 22, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

