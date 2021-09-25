Zoo Boo
Oct 22, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Every year, the Great Plains Zoo thrills kids and adults alike with ZooBoo, a Halloween extravaganza! With plenty of spooktacular fun to be had, there's something for everyone.
Visitors will enjoy:
- Exploration of the entire Great Plains Zoo campus, with free-flowing movement!
- A trick or treat experience at the Zoo!
- Hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins!
- Creepy Carrousel and Spooky Savannah Express Train (Friday night) rides!
- ‘Sensory Saturday’ exclusively from 9-10 am for those with sensory needs!
- Animals on exhibit Saturday and Sunday!
ZooBoo Event Dates:
- Friday, Oct. 22 from 5:30 - 8:30 pm
- Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sensory Saturday 9:00 am - 10:00 am
- Sunday, Oct. 24 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Location:
|Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
|Map:
|805 S Kiwanis Sioux Falls SD 57105
|Phone:
|605-367-7003
|Website:
|https://greatzoo.org/
All Dates:
Sep 25, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sep 26, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Oct 22, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.