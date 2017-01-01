The Gift of South Dakota
Subscriptions to South Dakota Magazine make great gifts!
Subscribe today — 1 year (6 issues) is just $25!
Current Issue
July/August 2018
|
|
A One-Road Music Fest: Eliza Blue takes us backstage at the Sioux River Folk Festival.
Baseball at Four Corners: Our pastime flourishes at a lonely West River highway junction.
The Sylvan Lake Paintings: Watercolor artist Jon Crane hikes and paints out of his comfort zone.
Badlands Star Party: The universe comes alive in one of South Dakota's darkest places.
A Sailing School: The Gavins Point Yacht Club is training a new generation of sailors.
Back to the Prairie: Rediscovering artist Eugene Christopherson and his lost 'Little House' paintings.
Larger than Life: Remembering August Klindt, the Gann Valley Giant.
Past Issues of South Dakota Magazine
2018
|Jan/Feb 2018
|March/April 2018
|May/June 2018
|July/Aug 2018
2017
|Jan/Feb 2017
|March/April 2017
|May/June 2017
|Jul/Aug 2017
|Sept/Oct 2017
|Nov/Dec 2017
2016
|Jan/Feb 2016
|March/April 2016
|May/June 2016
|July/Aug 2016
|Sept/Oct 2016
|Nov/Dec 2016
2015
|Jan/Feb 2015
|March/April 2015
|May/June 2015
|July/Aug 2015
|Sept/Oct 2015
|Nov/Dec 2015