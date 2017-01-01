Current Issue

A One-Road Music Fest: Eliza Blue takes us backstage at the Sioux River Folk Festival. Baseball at Four Corners: Our pastime flourishes at a lonely West River highway junction. The Sylvan Lake Paintings: Watercolor artist Jon Crane hikes and paints out of his comfort zone. Badlands Star Party: The universe comes alive in one of South Dakota's darkest places. A Sailing School: The Gavins Point Yacht Club is training a new generation of sailors. Back to the Prairie: Rediscovering artist Eugene Christopherson and his lost 'Little House' paintings. Larger than Life: Remembering August Klindt, the Gann Valley Giant.