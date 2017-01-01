Share |

May/June 2018

Sadie Hansen and her daughter, Stella, modeled for our cover story, "Travel Like It's 1938."

  

Travel Like It's 1938: Touring the state with a Depression-era guidebook.

A Time-Traveled Treat: How Swedish kringle came to a Wilmot farm.

In Search of the Fairburn Agate: Our state gemstone lies hidden in the Black Hills and Badlands.

Winter Count Quest: Preserving an ancient Lakota timekeeping art. 

Dayton Hyde — Free to Run: Wild mustangs corralled a spirited writer in South Dakota. 

Mayfield Store Stories: This dot on the Yankton County map has a past; does it have a future?

Inside & Out: A celebration of South Dakota design and architecture.

 

 

