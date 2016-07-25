Share |
Carl and Jan Brush left Yankton on Sunday July 24 for a 360-mile trek across South Dakota.
They ride a 27 speed, 10 foot long tandem recumbent trike.
Carl & Jan's first stop was Our Savior Lutheran Church south of Menno.
Rita Hoff has been serving German and farm country specialties since 1986 at the Open Door in Menno.
Pedaling South Dakota

Jul 25, 2016

Carl and Jan Brush of Yankton are loyal readers of our magazine, and avid bicyclists. This summer they are combining those two loves on a cross-country trip, using past issues and articles to guide them to interesting people and places. The Brushes have cycled in all 50 states. “But we like South Dakota best!” says Jan. They intend to travel about 360 miles in the next eight days. They’ve agreed to post some reports from the road so we can go along.

DAY ONE: German Cuisine and a Stone Church

We took off from Yankton Sunday morning. We met Ella Berth and Edna Kalubt near the old stone church south of Menno. They told us that Albert Gunderson split the stones with help from an inmate and the congregation in 1935. The church still has services on Wednesday evenings.

In Menno it started to rain so we parked the trike out of the weather at the school and visited the Open Door Cafe for lunch. Great food! We met owners Jerome and Rita Hoff. Rita was proud to point out the framed pages from South Dakota Magazine, Sep/Oct 2011, featuring their German meals that are still served every Tuesday. Rita mentioned the sign above her. It was made by Jerry Buum who  passed away young. His widow, Vicky works at Yankton's Hy-Vee bakery. The Elvis shirt is an antique, collected by Rita's daughter-in-law.

Overall it was a great ride. We stayed dry. 51 miles total. We saw lots of wildlife. Everyone waved and a herd of horses greeted us west of Freeman at the Jonas farm and ran alongside us for 100 yards inside their pen. We love cycling in South Dakota!

Note: We ride a tandem recumbent trike. It is a 27 speed and is 10 ft long. The brand is Terra Trike, built in Michigan.

Comments

10:53 am - Mon, July 25 2016
Bernie Hunhoff said:
Albert Gunderson, when I was young, was a kindly old fellow who was a state legislator for many years. I am pretty sure he is one and the same. Thanks, Carl and Jan, sure look forward to these reports from the road.
12:55 pm - Mon, July 25 2016
Heidi said:
German food and Elvis memorabilia ... I think I just remembered why I love the Open Door Cafe!

