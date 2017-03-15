Rural Steeples
Mar 15, 2017
In 2014, Sioux Falls photographer Christian Begeman started Prairie Sanctuaries, a Facebook page dedicated to country churches. He's since photographed and featured over 200 churches, with 55 of our 66 counties represented. Our March/April issue includes a photo essay of some of our favorites from his page. We shared them all in black and white, but we're sharing the color versions here — along with a few more we didn't have room for.
