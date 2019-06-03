Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Arcing Across the Big Sioux
Jun 3, 2019
Last weekend, crews began installing the first half of Sturgis sculptor Dale Lamphere's massive Arc of Dreams
. The stainless steel sculpture, which is nearly the length of a football field, will consist of two arms curving up from the banks of the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls. The 18-foot gap in the middle symbolizes the leap of faith people must often take to make their dreams come true. Photos by Paul Schiller
.
A sculpture for dreams takes shape in downtown Sioux Falls.
