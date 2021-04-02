A Bouquet of Easter Flowers

Apr 2, 2021

Sioux Falls photographer and avid pasqueflower hunter Christian Begeman was shooting photos in the Cave Hills last spring when he noticed a mass of pasques gone to seed. This week, he paid a return visit to northern Harding County in the hopes of capturing the delicate purple blooms. “I thought I got skunked, but then I saw a lone purple spot of color on a ridge just beyond the Forest Service Picnic campgrounds and discovered fifty-plus flowers just starting to poke through.” He decided to share those blossoms with us in honor of the holiday. Happy Easter!