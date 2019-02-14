Chocolate is Love

There are two kinds of people: those who love Valentine's Day and those who hate it.

Florists, greeting card companies, jewelry stores, candy makers and restaurants all want us to maximize our consumerism and throw our hard-earned cash at the holiday. The moment Christmas commercials end, we are bombarded with prompts to prove our love with our purchasing power.

On the other hand, those without a significant other might feel like Valentine's Day should be called Single Person Awareness Day. No surprise bouquets of flowers or boxes of chocolates appear for the dateless.

No matter how you feel about this day, many people love chocolate. Its rich, creamy sweetness is a siren call. Chocolate is love. Swirl a ripe, juicy strawberry in that chocolate and it is heart pounding true love. The marriage of fresh fruit and decadent cocoa flavor is addicting.

If you celebrate Valentine's, or not, Chocolate Dipped Strawberries are a tantalizing way to show your love for others — or just for yourself.

Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

(adapted from Genius Kitchen)

2 pints strawberries

1 1⁄2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips (use the best quality you can find or afford for the smoothest texture and best flavor)

2 tablespoons corn syrup

6 tablespoons butter

Wash strawberries and pat dry. Arrange on paper toweling until they reach room temperature. (The chocolate adheres better when the berries are not chilled.)

Melt chocolate chips, corn syrup and butter in a double boiler, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat and dip each strawberry into chocolate, coating 2/3 of strawberry. Place on waxed paper covered baking pan or cookie sheet. Refrigerate until set, about 15-20 minutes.

Fran Hill has been blogging about food at On My Plate since October of 2006. She, her husband and their three dogs ranch near Colome.