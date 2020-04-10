The Gift of South Dakota
Sky High Meal Deal
Apr 10, 2020
In the mood for dinner and a flight across South Dakota? Just order a take-out meal or buy a gift card from a local eatery, send South Dakota Magazine the receipt and we'll subtract the cost of your meal from the purchase price of our newest book, Sky High South Dakota, a collection of beautiful aerial photos by Yankton pilot Dave Tunge.
Ordinarily the book costs $39.95 plus s/h, but because we want to give South Dakota's hometown restaurants a boost, your price is $39.95 minus the cost of your meal — whether it's $5 or $39.95. We'll send you an invoice for the balance and will waive shipping fees.
Let’s support local restaurants — and then travel South Dakota from an easy chair! Here are three easy ways for you to submit your mailing address and a photo of your receipt from a meal at a South Dakota-owned restaurant.
1. Email subscriptions@southdakotamagazine.com
2. Send South Dakota Magazine a Facebook message
3. Text 605-660-5989
