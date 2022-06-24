Share |

11th Annual Sturgis Camaro Rally

Jun 24, 2022 - Jun 26, 2022

We have all your favorites returning, Show & Shine, Poker Runs, Autocross, Socials, Awards Dinner and more.

Thursday Poker Run- 10:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 12:00 PM and Thursday Night Welcome Hoe Down

Friday Poker Run – 10:00 and 11:00 AM 

Friday Autocross, Parade through Fort Meade and Evening Fun Run 

Saturday Show and Shine, Cruise to Whitewood, Burnout Contest and 11th Annual Camaro Rally Dinner/Awards

Sunday Fun Run

 


Map:   Sturgis South Dakota 57785
Phone:   605-720-0800
Email:   JerryC@sturgisgov.com
Website:   https://www.sturgiscamarorally.com/

All Dates:
Jun 24, 2022 - Jun 26, 2022

57785 Sturgis South Dakota 57785

