11th Annual Sturgis Camaro Rally

Jun 24, 2022 - Jun 26, 2022

We have all your favorites returning, Show & Shine, Poker Runs, Autocross, Socials, Awards Dinner and more.

Thursday Poker Run- 10:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 12:00 PM and Thursday Night Welcome Hoe Down

Friday Poker Run – 10:00 and 11:00 AM

Friday Autocross, Parade through Fort Meade and Evening Fun Run

Saturday Show and Shine, Cruise to Whitewood, Burnout Contest and 11th Annual Camaro Rally Dinner/Awards

Sunday Fun Run