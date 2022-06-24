11th Annual Sturgis Camaro Rally
Jun 24, 2022 - Jun 26, 2022
We have all your favorites returning, Show & Shine, Poker Runs, Autocross, Socials, Awards Dinner and more.
Thursday Poker Run- 10:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 12:00 PM and Thursday Night Welcome Hoe Down
Friday Poker Run – 10:00 and 11:00 AM
Friday Autocross, Parade through Fort Meade and Evening Fun Run
Saturday Show and Shine, Cruise to Whitewood, Burnout Contest and 11th Annual Camaro Rally Dinner/Awards
Sunday Fun Run
|Map:
|Sturgis South Dakota 57785
|Phone:
|605-720-0800
|Email:
|JerryC@sturgisgov.com
|Website:
|https://www.sturgiscamarorally.com/
All Dates:
