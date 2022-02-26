16th Annual Outhouse Races & Chili Cook-off
A fun family event open and free to spectators!
Three Divisons for races - check in at 10am and races start at 1pm.
Chili Cook-off Contest - 3 gallon minimum, prizes for three places. Contact Don Stover for details on cook-off at 605-593-2403.
Kids....bring your scoop shovels for the Scoop Shovel Races! There will be 2 prize drawings for $500 each. The Restaurant will be open for food, beer and wine. No coolers allowed!
Proceeds support the NAJA Shrine Kids Transportation.
|Location:
|Nemo Guest Ranch
|Map:
|12737 Guest Rnch Lp, Nemo, SD 57759
|Phone:
|605-578-2708
|Website:
|http://www.nemo500.com
All Dates:
