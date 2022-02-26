Share |

16th Annual Outhouse Races & Chili Cook-off

Feb 26, 2022 10:00 am

A fun family event open and free to spectators!

Three Divisons for races - check in at 10am and races start at 1pm.

Chili Cook-off Contest - 3 gallon minimum, prizes for three places. Contact Don Stover for details on cook-off at 605-593-2403.

Kids....bring your scoop shovels for the Scoop Shovel Races!  There will be 2 prize drawings for $500 each. The Restaurant will be open for food, beer and wine. No coolers allowed!

Proceeds support the NAJA Shrine Kids Transportation.


Location:   Nemo Guest Ranch
Map:   12737 Guest Rnch Lp, Nemo, SD 57759
Phone:   605-578-2708
Website:   http://www.nemo500.com

All Dates:
Feb 26, 2022 10:00 am

A fun family event open and free to spectators! Three Divisons for races - check in at 10am and races start at 1pm. Chili Cook-off Contest - 3 gallon minimum, prizes for three places. Contact Don Stover for details on cook-off at 605-593-2403. Kids....bring your scoop shovels for the Scoop Shovel Races!  There will be 2 prize drawings for $500 each. The Restaurant will be open for food, beer ...
Nemo Guest Ranch
Nemo Guest Ranch 12737 12737 Guest Rnch Lp, Nemo, SD 57759

Search All Events By Day

February (2022)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable