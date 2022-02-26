16th Annual Outhouse Races & Chili Cook-off

Feb 26, 2022 10:00 am

A fun family event open and free to spectators!

Three Divisons for races - check in at 10am and races start at 1pm.

Chili Cook-off Contest - 3 gallon minimum, prizes for three places. Contact Don Stover for details on cook-off at 605-593-2403.

Kids....bring your scoop shovels for the Scoop Shovel Races! There will be 2 prize drawings for $500 each. The Restaurant will be open for food, beer and wine. No coolers allowed!

Proceeds support the NAJA Shrine Kids Transportation.