17th Annual Fore the Kids YMCA Golf Classic - Sioux Falls
Aug 3, 2020 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Join us on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Minnehaha Country Club for the 17th Annual Fore the Kids YMCA Golf Classic!
All kids deserve the opportunity to discover who they are and what they can achieve, under the guidance of adults who care about them and believe in their potential. At the Sioux Falls Family YMCA, we put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all, especially for youth. The YMCA has been a part of making an impact on thousands of lives in the Sioux Falls community for the past 100 years and will continue for years to come.
Now's the time to make a difference at our annual golf tournament. Funds raised at the event benefit Sioux Falls YMCA to assist in the following programs: YMCA Camp Leif Ericson, YMCA Afterschool Program and YMCA Sports & Fitness.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
11:00AM | Registration & Lunch
12:00PM | Shotgun Start
5:00PM | Social, Program & Prizes
FEES
Individual Golfer | $1,125
Team of Four Golfers | $4,500
Hole Sponsorship with a Team of Four Golfers | $500
Stand-Alone Hole Sponsorship | $750
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
Various sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Mike Murphy at 605.336.2267 or Golf@SiouxFallsYMCA.org.
Fee: $4,500 for a team of four golfers
|Location:
|Minnehaha Country Club
|Map:
|3101 W. 22nd Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
|Phone:
|(605) 336-2267
|Email:
|golf@siouxfallsymca.org
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/2267119393593022/
All Dates:
Aug 3, 2020 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
