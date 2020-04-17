18th Annual Books & More Sale - Sioux Falls
Apr 17, 2020 - Apr 18, 2020
The Augustana Library Associates will present their 18th annual Books and More Sale April 17-18.
Accepting Donations.
As you are spring cleaning, consider donating any books, CDs and DVDs to the Library by Friday, April 3, in advance of this sale.
The sale will be held in the Center for Western Studies, located adjacent to the Mikkelsen Library on the Augustana University campus. A large selection of books, CDs, DVDs, and more will be available, including books for children. Proceeds go to support the programming of the Augustana Library Associates.
|Location:
|Fantle Building, Center for Western Studies
|Map:
|2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/books-and-more-sale
All Dates:
Date: April 17 - April 18, 2020 Times: Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Location: Fantle Building, Center for Western Studies
