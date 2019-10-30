Share |

1984 - AQUILA THEATRE- Sioux Falls

Oct 30, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Aquila Theatre brings one of the great novels of the 20th Century to the stage—George Orwell’s dystopian 1984—in a chilling and timely production. The cautionary tale is set in the super-state Oceania, a totalitarian regime ruled by the “Party” and its leader, “Big Brother,” who employ the “Thought Police” to quell individualism and independent thinking.

 

Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

