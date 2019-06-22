Share |

2019 Sculpture in the Hills Show & Sale - Hill City

Jun 22, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019

Sculpture in the Hills 2019 will feature local and regional artists working in a variety of media such as bronze, stone, wood, and blown-glass.

Artist demonstrations will be offered throughout the show and the sculptors will be on hand to discuss their work.

The show is free to the public, family friendly, and accessible to people with disabilities.


Location:   Main & Elm Streets
Map:   201 Main Street, HILL CITY, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2810
Email:   info@hillcityarts.org
Website:   http://www.hillcityarts.org/events/sculpture-in-the-hills

All Dates:
Jun 22, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019 Saturday 10am - 6pm Sunday 10am - 4pm

Twelfth Annual Sculpture Show & Sale

