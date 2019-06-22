2019 Sculpture in the Hills Show & Sale - Hill City
Jun 22, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019
Sculpture in the Hills 2019 will feature local and regional artists working in a variety of media such as bronze, stone, wood, and blown-glass.
Artist demonstrations will be offered throughout the show and the sculptors will be on hand to discuss their work.
The show is free to the public, family friendly, and accessible to people with disabilities.
|Location:
|Main & Elm Streets
|Map:
|201 Main Street, HILL CITY, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2810
|Email:
|info@hillcityarts.org
|Website:
|http://www.hillcityarts.org/events/sculpture-in-the-hills
All Dates:
Jun 22, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019 Saturday 10am - 6pm Sunday 10am - 4pm
Twelfth Annual Sculpture Show & Sale
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.