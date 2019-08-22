Share |

2019 WIN in Workforce Summit - Sioux Falls

Aug 22, 2019 - Aug 23, 2019

This event will call together industry leaders, innovative educators, and business professionals from the greater Sioux Falls area to prioritize, strategize, and energize workforce development. Attendees will share and learn effective strategies to grow their businesses and showcase innovative ways to increase supply and foster development of the city of Sioux Falls.

In addition to offering robust content sessions on innovative and relevant trends and best practices in workforce, the 2019 WIN Summit also allows attendees to earn 5.0 Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) recertification credits*!


Location:   Sioux Falls Convention Center
Map:   1201 North West Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   800-658-3373
Email:   ShelleyHildebrand@businessmailsystem.com
Website:   http://www.siouxfallsdevelopment.com/

All Dates:
