2021 AUTUMN FESTIVAL, AN ARTS AND CRAFTS AFFAIR

Nov 19, 2021 11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Hundreds of the nation’s finest artists and crafters display and sell their handcrafted works. Our Arts & Crafts tour of shows are consistently ranked in the Top 100 Shows in the Country by Sunshine Artist Magazine. An hourly gift certificate winner, plenty of food & drink, lots of family fun, and free parking!

November 19-21

Show hours:

Friday 11am to 9pm

Saturday 9am to 7pm

Sunday 10am to 5pm



Admission:

Adults $9

Seniors $8

Children Under 10 are Free

*Your paid admission is good all weekend long with our hand stamp!