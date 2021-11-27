Share |

2021 Fall Into Winter Craft & Vendor Show

Nov 27, 2021 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Start off your holiday shopping with us at the Fall into Winter Craft & Vendor Show in Madison, SD.

Over 125 Vendor Booths: Arts, Fashion, Accessories, Home Consultant Products, Novelties, Wooden Art, Holiday Decor & Gifts, Canned & Homemade Food Items and much much more!

Two locations, conveniently located across the street from each other located on the 1200/1300 blocks of North Washington Avenue.


Location:   Dakota Prairie Playhouse DSU Fieldhouse/National Guard Armory
Map:   1200/1300 Blocks of N. Washington Ave. Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-2454
Email:   office@chamberofmadisonsd.com
Website:   https://business.chamberofmadisonsd.com/events/details/2021-fall-into-winter-craft-vendor-show-4891

All Dates:
