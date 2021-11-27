2021 Fall Into Winter Craft & Vendor Show
Nov 27, 2021 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Start off your holiday shopping with us at the Fall into Winter Craft & Vendor Show in Madison, SD.
Over 125 Vendor Booths: Arts, Fashion, Accessories, Home Consultant Products, Novelties, Wooden Art, Holiday Decor & Gifts, Canned & Homemade Food Items and much much more!
Two locations, conveniently located across the street from each other located on the 1200/1300 blocks of North Washington Avenue.
|Location:
|Dakota Prairie Playhouse DSU Fieldhouse/National Guard Armory
|Map:
|1200/1300 Blocks of N. Washington Ave. Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-2454
|Email:
|office@chamberofmadisonsd.com
|Website:
|https://business.chamberofmadisonsd.com/events/details/2021-fall-into-winter-craft-vendor-show-4891
All Dates:
Nov 27, 2021 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
